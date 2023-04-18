Gombe Governor Dissolves Cabinet Five Weeks To Handover

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has dissolved his cabinet ahead of his swearing for a second term in office.

Naija News reports that the governor fixed April 19 as the handover deadline and asked the various appointees to submit handover comprehensive notes before Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

This was contained in a press statement dated April 11, 2023, titled: ‘Submission of handing-over notes of Ministries, Department and Agencies’, which was signed by Rabi’u Abubakar, on behalf of the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

He disclosed that the decision was due to the administration’s electoral victory in the recently conducted gubernatorial election, which marked the end of Yahaya’s first administration.

Yahaya also asked the commissioners to submit reports on ongoing projects and programmes of the government to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before Wednesday 19th April 2023.

The statement read, “Following the recent successful conduct of the 2023 Governorship Election which marked the end of the first tenure of His Excellency the Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe). I am directed to request you prepare a comprehensive handing-over note of your Ministry, Department, and Agency. Your submission may also include a report on ongoing projects and programmes of government.

“You are therefore requested to submit same to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before Wednesday 19th April 2023.

“Please, treat it as urgent.”