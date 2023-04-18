Davido Meets Lagos CP Ahead Of ‘Timeless’ Concert

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has met with the Lagos Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, ahead of his ‘Timeless’ concert slated for April 23 at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

According to the singer, the visit to the Lagos CP by him and his team was necessitated because of the safety of his fans and supporters who would be attending the much-anticipated concert.

Naija News reports that Davido said even though it was the first of its move in the industry, he expressed optimism that others in the industry would follow suit.

The singer in the viral clip, “People are really concerned about security and so that is why we are here to let people know that we are putting in measures, collaborating with Lagos State police to secure the fans that come to watch the show, to get in and leave safely.

“I also thought that it’s important for us to come because people don’t do this. Artistes wouldn’t come, maybe it’ll just be the organisers that’ll organise some police on the day of the show.

“But I feel after this, a lot of people will begin to visit the police command in collaboration to secure the environment.

“It could get a bit rough. Some fans may become over excited and disturb the other fans.”