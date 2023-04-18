Binani: Another Media House Will Have Been Shut Down Over Illegal Acceptance Speech – Rufai Oseni Knocks NBC

Arise TV anchor and broadcast journalist, Rufai Oseni on Tuesday tackled the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its silence on the broadcast of an ‘illegal acceptance speech’ by the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state, Aishatu Dahiru on the National Television Authority, (NTA).

Naija News had earlier reported that Binani on Sunday delivered an acceptance speech on NTA shortly after she was illegally declared the governor-elect of the state by the resident electoral commissioner (REC) Hudu Ari.

Following the broadcast aired by the national television, which is over 24 hours, the NBC is yet to take any visible action against the state broadcaster.

In reaction to the development, Rufai in a series of tweets on Tuesday condemned the silence of the NBC on the matter. According to the journalist, the NBC would have swung into action had it been the offense was committed by another broadcasting station.

He tweeted, “A state broadcaster took an illegal acceptance speech and NBC hasn’t fined them or petitioned them?

“If it was another media house that took such an illegal acceptance speech for an opposing party the NBC must have shut down the station now. Let’s tell the truth.

“It would be on Record that the state broadcaster took an illegal acceptance speech live of an election nullified by INEC and hours after NBC has not fined the broadcaster, yet they gag other media. Welcome to Nigeria!”