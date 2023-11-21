NBC Code Violates Freedom Of Expression – ECOWAS Court

The Court of the Economic Community of West African States has declared that the Nigerian Broadcasting Code used by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to impose sanctions and fines on broadcast stations violates freedom of expression.

Naija News reports that the ECOWAS court ruled on October 23, in a judgment delivered in a suit filed by a non-governmental organisation, Expression Now Human Rights Initiative, against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the ECOWAS Court, the Nigerian government had failed in its responsibility to align its domestic legislation with its international obligations.

The applicant had challenged the use of the NBC Code by the Nigerian government to arbitrarily impose sanctions including fines against broadcast stations.

The court presided by Justice Dupe Atoki observed that in enacting laws “member states must give due consideration to its alignment with international guarantees and obligations like those under the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.”

The applicant, represented by Solomon Okedara & Co, specifically challenged Articles 3 (1) (1), 3(1) 2), 15(2) (1) of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code (6th Edition) and Article 15 (5) (1) of the Amendments to the Nigeria Broadcasting Code (6th Edition) that they contravene the principle of freedom of expression.

In its judgment, the court noted that Article 3(1) (1) of the Code is infinite in scope and therefore violates the provision of Article 9(1) and (2) of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights. The court noted that the provisions of Article 3(1) (2) of the Code are too ambiguous and vague and can “lead to curtailment of the right to freedom of expression.”

The court also ordered that the Nigerian government aligns Articles 3 (1) (1), 3(1) (2), 15(2) (1) of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code (6th Edition) and Article 15 (5) (1) of the Amendments to the Nigeria Broadcasting Code (6th Edition) in line with its obligations under Article 1 of the ACHPR and to cease giving effect to the provisions until it has aligned the same as ordered.