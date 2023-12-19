‘Alot Of Constitutional Violations’ – Rufai Oseni Knocks Tinubu On Resolutions Reached In Rivers Political Crisis

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni has condemned the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis which has engulfed Rivers State for some weeks.

He stated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara should have been left alone to fight just as Tinubu fought the federal government over the creation of new local governments when he was the Lagos State Governor.

Naija News reports the crisis which has caused a lot of political tension in Rivers State, saw Governor Fubara face-off against his predecessor and serving FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

However, President Tinubu on Monday resolved the lingering political impasse in Rivers State.

The president resolved the crisis during a meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, former governor Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders, held at the State House in Abuja.

Some resolutions were reached and agreed upon by the stakeholders who signed off after the meeting in the Aso Rock Villa.

While various reactions have trailed the intervention and resolution, Oseni on his part believes there were a lot of constitutional violations in the resolutions reached on resolving the political crisis in Rivers State.

The journalist submitted that the President should not be the one violating the country’s constitution.

Speaking on Tuesday during The Morning Show on Arise TV, he questioned the directive of the President for the State Assembly lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be reinstated as it goes against the constitutional provision on issues of defection.

Oseni also queried the move to reinstate Commissioners who resigned from Fubara’s cabinet.