Atiku Reacts As INEC Declares Fintiri Winner Of Adamawa Guber Election

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on his emergence as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

Naija News earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

The Returning Officer, Muhammed Melee, declared Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner after polling 430,861 votes to defeat his major counterpart, Aisha Dalhiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 398,788.

The INEC reopened the collation centre for the supplementary election results on Tuesday after the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Ari, declared Binani the winner of the election, which led the commission on Monday to ask Ari to stay away from the office.

In a statement via his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, Atiku thanked the people of Adamawa and men and women of goodwill for staying the course in resisting coupists and enemies of democracy from having their way.

The PDP presidential candidate said the lesson from the election and others is the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and never give in to anti-democratic forces whose objective is to snatch, run with and undermine the mandate of the people as freely expressed in their votes.

The former Vice President said the PDP still has one more major mandate to reclaim, stating that the party shall accomplish the task for the good of the country and its people.

He wrote: ”Congratulations, Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, on your deserved reelection as governor of Adamawa State. Thank you to the people of Adamawa and men and women of goodwill for staying the course in resisting coupists and enemies of democracy from having their way.

“The lesson from this exercise and others is the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and never give in to anti-democratic forces whose objective is to snatch, run with and undermine the mandate of the people as freely expressed in their votes.

“By the way, it is not yet uhuru as we still have one more major mandate to reclaim, and together as ONE, we shall accomplish the task for the good of our country and its people.”