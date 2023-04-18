2023 Sallah: Muslims Told To Watch Out For New Moon

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has told Muslims to watch out for the new moon which signals the end of the 2023 Ramadan fast.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu directed the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset on Thursday, 29th Ramadan 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to 20th April 2023.

He noted that “based on the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC), if the crescent is sighted by Muslims in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then the Sultan would declare Friday, 21st April 2023 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Saturday, 22nd April 2023, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.”

The statement further said in addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of the moon.

The Council in the statement encouraged all Muslims to pray fervently to the Almighty Allah, especially during the concluding part of Ramadan, for the peace, security, and development of Nigeria.

It also enjoined Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the announcement to be made by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA on the night of Thursday 20th of April, 2023.