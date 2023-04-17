What Is The Implication? – Atiku’s Camp Reacts To Tinubu’s Dual Citizenship Saga

The camp of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined in the belief that President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should not have been allowed to participate in the just concluded 2023 presidential election for allegedly having dual citizenship.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, who won the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is again engrossed in another controversy related to having dual citizenship.

Speculations are that Tinubu owns a Guinean passport, which many believed made the former Governor of Lagos State unqualified to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the controversy, Atiku’s spokesman, Daniel Bwala, wondered why Tinubu would allegedly have dual citizenship and contest for the presidency.

He asked what the implication of having dual citizenship is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already declared the APC candidate winner of the 2023 poll.

Bwala joined in with the belief that dual citizenship prevents Tinubu from the presidency based on Section 137 of the Constitution.

“If you are running for the office of the president, but you have acquired a passport of another country, meaning you have dual citizenship; and in your INEC form you ticked No for having another passport other than a Nigerian passport, what is the implication? Hmmm.

“Someone was trying to give an excuse for dual citizenship and said, “but the passport has expired.” Funny. Does the expiration of your passport take away your citizenship status?” Bwala twitted on Monday.