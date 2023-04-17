‘They Must Not Go Unpunished’ – Bashir Ahmad Reacts To Attack On INEC Officials In Adamawa

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the attack on some National Commissioners deployed to Adamawa State for the supplementary governorship election.

Naija News reports that two National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed to supervise the conduct of the Governorship election in Adamawa state were attacked on Sunday.

The Commissioners were attacked following the controversial declaration of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner of the electoral process.

Recall that the INEC REC, Hudu Yunus Ari, declared Binani as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election while collation was still going on with the commission later suspending the process.

INEC condemned the harassment of the two National Commissioners, urging security agencies in the state to arrest perpetrators.

INEC Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye condemnation the harassment in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja.

Reacting to the saga, Ahmad in a post via his Twitter account, called for the arrest and prosecution of those who attacked the INEC officials.

He wrote: “The attack on Prof. A.A. Zuru, one of the INEC commissioners sent to Adamawa state to supervise the supplementary election in the state, should be condemned by all and must also not go unpunished. The perpetrators have to be arrested and prosecuted.”