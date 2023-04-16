Adamawa: INEC Commissioners Harassed As REC Declares Binani Winner (Video)

Two National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed to supervise the conduct of the Governorship election in Adamawa state have been attacked.

The Commissioners were attacked following the declaration of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner of the electoral process.

Recall that the INEC REC, Hudu Yunus Ari, declared Binani as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election.

INEC condemned the harassment of the two National Commissioners, urging security agencies in the state to arrest perpetrators.

INEC Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye condemnation the harassment in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja.

He said; “The Commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election. We urge the security agencies to provide them with the necessary security and ensure that nothing untoward befalls them.

“The two National Commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the Commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hindrance.

“The Commission will not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targetted at our officials or the process.”

In a viral video on Sunday, an alleged INEC commissioner in Adamawa state could be seen in pain with droplets of blood on his chest

Watch the video below: