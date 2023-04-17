Omisore, Adamu’s Absence Delaying 10th NASS Leadership Zoning – NWC Member

A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lamented over the absence of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

The NWC member noted that their absence has stalled the meeting of the party’s leadership to discuss and resolve the zoning arrangement of the 10th National Assembly.

According to the NWC member, there is no way a decision would be taken without a properly convened NWC meeting.

The NWC member who spoke with the Sun on condition of anonymity said, “Zoning of the leadership of the principal officers of the 10th Assembly is a sensitive issue that requires the involvement and input of the NWC. But, as worrisome as it may sound, there has not been a properly convened meeting of the NWC since the conclusion of the presidential election on February 25.

“It is really a thing of concern because there is no solution at sight since both the chairman and secretary are currently not around to convene the meeting where decisions concerning zoning of the principal officers of the 10th Assembly will be discussed and resolved.

“Everything is at a standstill for now. We have been reduced to spectators on a sensitive issue we are supposed to play a critical role. It is not surprising seeing all manners of legislators-elect jostling for the position without recourse to the input of the national leadership of our party.”