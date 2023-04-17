Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 17th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 17th April 2023.

The PUNCH: Opposition parties and non-governmental organisations on Sunday took a swipe at the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, for usurping the duties of the state governorship election returning officer. The Independent National Electoral Commission had at 1 am on Sunday shifted the announcement of the state supplementary election results to 11 am after results from 11 out of 20 local government areas where reruns were held had been declared.

The Guardian: From heaps of debts to tattered revenues, unsustainable wages to poorly-equipped civil servants and dead assets to loads of contingent liabilities, the 18 new chief executives of states who will be taking oaths of office on May 29 have their jobs clearly cut out for them. But it may not be rosy reception for the majority of them as legacy fiscal burdens wait patiently for their resumption.

The Nation: This cannot stand, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared yesterday after its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari in Adamawa State, announced Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani as governor-elect. The commission said the REC broke the rules with the announcement which ought to be the role of the Returning officer.

Daily Trust: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conclude the collation of the Adamawa supplementary governorship election in Abuja, a top official of the commission told Daily Trust. INEC on Sunday suspended the collation of the election following outrage that trailed the declaration by Prof. Yunusa Hudu Ari, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Adamawa State.

