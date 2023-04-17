National Assembly Re-Run Elections: APC Maintains Majority

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the majority in the House of Representatives based on the released results of the re-run elections held last Saturday.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held elections for the National Assembly and the presidency on February 25, 2023.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announced the results of 325 of the 360 national houses of Assembly seats at the end of the polls.

INEC declared that the APC won 162 of the 325 House of Representative seats that were formally up for election, while the PDP won 102 seats.

More so, APGA won four seats, the ADC won two, the SDP won one, the YPP won one, and the LP and NNPP won 34 and 18 respectively.

However, the electoral body declared that several states’ National Assembly elections were invalid, therefore it set the re-run elections for April 15. Hence, to fill the remaining seats, INEC declared supplemental elections in 46 constituencies on the said date.

The outcome of the Re-run Elections:

Based on the results of the re-run elections released so far, the APC has now won a total of 174 seats to maintain its majority in the house. While the PDP recorded 107 seats.

Hon. Alhasan Ado Doguwa, the embattled Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, was declared the winner for a record-breaking fifth term in the Tudunwada/ Doguwa Federal Constituency after the supplemental election.

According to the Returning Officer, Professor Sani Ibrahim, Doguwa received 41,573 votes, while his closest rival, Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), received 34,831 votes.

Barrister Muhammad Bello Shehu, popularly known as MB Shehu, a candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), has also won the Fagge Federal Constituency in Kano State.

Hon. Shehu defeated Aminu Sulaiman Goro of the APC, who had previously been elected to the House of Representatives and is now in his third term in the National Assembly.

Hon. Afam Victor Ogene of the Labour Party has been declared the winner of the Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra state.

In Sokoto, Musa S Adar, the current representative of the Gada-Goronyo Federal Constituency, was beaten by 32-year-old Bashir Usman Gorau.

Gorau, a PDP candidate, who most recently held the position of Commissioner of Youth and Sport for Sokoto, received 29,679 votes as opposed to Adar of the APC’s 25,549 votes.

INEC has declared Mr. Sani Nazifi of the APC the winner of the Saturday supplementary election in Jigawa State.

Nazifi, who represents the Gumel-Gagarawa-Suletankar-Maigatar Federal Constituency, earned the position for a second time.

INEC declared PDP candidate Rodney Ambaiowei the winner of the Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency rerun election in Bayelsa.

The results were declared by the Returning Officer, Professor Christopher Onyema, who stated that the PDP candidate defeated the incumbent, Hon. Preye Oseke of the APC, who garnered 12,992 votes.

INEC also declared Obein Godknows, the APC candidate, the winner of the special elections for the Ogbia Constituency 2 of the state house of Assembly.

In the Ebonyi State rerun election for the Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) prevailed.

The election’s returning officer, Prof. Augustine Ibegbu of Alex Ekwueme University, declared APGA candidate Joseph Nwobashi the winner.

According to Ibegbu, Nwobashi received 11,890 votes, which was more than his closest competitors, Mr. Emmanuel Nwite of the PDP, who received 11,150 votes, and Mr. Chinedu Oguta of the Labour Party, who received 8,076 votes.

Mr. Clement Jimbo of the APC won the Akwa Ibom State’s Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency.

Jumbo won the re-run election with 22, 225 votes, defeating incumbent PDP candidate Mr. Aniekan Umanah, who received 20,793 votes.

The APC also won eight seats in the House of Representatives in Sokoto State.

According to INEC, PDP won the Tambuwal/Kebbe, Yabo/Shagari, and Gada/Goronyo federal constituencies.

In the districts of Sokoto South and Sokoto North, Wurno-Rabah, Kware-Wamakko, Silame-Binji, Bodinga-Dange Shuni-Tureta, Gudu-Tangaza, and Gwadabawa-Illela of the APC emerged winners.