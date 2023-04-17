‘My Boyfriend Had S3x With Me 27 Times In One Day’ – Nollywood Actress

Popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen, has made a shocking revelation about her relationship and s3x life.

Naija News reports that the thespian during an interview with a Youtuber, Korty, said she and her boyfriend had once had s3x 27 times in one day.

When questioned on how it happened, Monalisa said she paid a visit to her boyfriend and they had marathon s3x throughout the day.

Monalisa Speaks On Challenges Get Fitting Roles

Meanwhile, Monalisa Stephen has opened up about her challenges being plus-sized actress in the industry.

The actress made this known in the latest episode of the ‘Of Blood, Bones and Water’ podcast hosted by former BBNaija housemare, Angel Smith.

Monalisa said most plus-size actresses “suffer” in the entertainment industry because they are already typecast to certain roles.

She also said she has been “fighting for space” in the industry with “no help” because filmmakers always preach about what size you should be.

She said, “How many movies in Nigeria do you see a plus-size girl being a lady or a babe? How many? We don’t have. In an industry that’s already preaching to me that the normal size is for you to be curvy or be a size 8 or 10

What do you want me to do? I can only fight. I’m actually the one fighting for my space. No help and I know that I’m lucky. I’m like one woman in thousands of women that want to come up but can’t.