Money Rain As Gov Adeleke’s Son, B-Red Shares Money On Streets Of Osun (Video)

It was raining money and excitement on the street of Osun as Nigerian musician and son to the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, B-Red took the street to distribute money to the locals.

The video that surfaced on social media on Monday captured the moment the singer related with residents and street urchins who queued up to collect a sum of two thousand Naira each.

The singer shared the video of his generosity via his Instagram stories.

It was also gathered that the cousin to Nigerian music star, Davido was in town and decided to show love to the people.

Davido Reveals His Uncle Sparked His Interest In Nigerian Politics

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, sparked his interest in politics.

The Omo Baba Olowo crooner disclosed this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the +44 Amazon Music podcast.

He said fans want celebrities to comment on politics because they want them to amplify public views.

He said, “The reason why I feel like they want people [celebrities] to speak is that they feel like we are publicists. First of all, they want to know our opinions.

“Think about it, you are talking on Twitter, you’re a regular person you’re tweeting about politics. You’ve 1000 followers. If you tweet anything, what damage is it going to cost?

“But if I go and say my real mind, people that are not even thinking the same as me since they are fans will align with me. And I’ve spoken in the past about politics in Nigeria and I got bashed for it.”