Lagos PDP Chairman Not Suspended – Party Gives Update On Crisis

The report of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Philip Aivoji, and the Deputy Chairman, Tai Benedict, being suspended have been refuted by executive council members.

Both party chieftains were said to have been suspended from the party earlier over alleged anti-party activities arising from the recently concluded 2023 governorship elections.

Naija News learnt they were suspended by the party’s Ward Executives in Ward E of Badagry Local Government Area and Ward J1 of Epe Local Government Area, of Lagos state, respectively.

However, members of the executive council of the PDP in Ward E, Badagry Local Government Area of the state, have denied the letter, which purportedly suspended the state party chairman and his deputy.

In a press statement jointly signed by the ward chairman, Jamiu Boglo, and the secretary, Homakon Mautin, and other members of the ward executive council on Saturday, the party chieftains described the viral letter as fake and malicious, warning those behind it to desist from such as their action had criminal implications.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious and false letter purportedly from the executive council members of Ward E, Keta-West, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, suspending the party’s state chairman, Honourable Philip Olabode Aivoji, and we were surprised to read such a letter in the media.

“We the incumbent and the authentic Ward E exco members of Keta-West, Badagry Local Government Area, whose names appeared on the said letter of suspension but whose signatures were forged, hereby unequivocally refute signing of any letter of suspension.”

The statement also called on the Department of State Services, the police, and other security operatives to investigate and unmask those behind the writing and forgery of the signatures of the ward E executives.”