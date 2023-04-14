Lagos: PDP Suspends Chairman, Deputy Chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Philip Aivoji, and the Deputy Chairman, Mr. Tai Benedict have both been suspended from the party.

Naija News understands both chieftains were suspended for alleged anti-party activities arising from the recently concluded 2023 governorship elections.

They were suspended by the Ward Executives of the party in Ward E of Badagry Local Government Area, and Ward J1 of Epe Local Government Area, of Lagos state respectively.

According to a statement on Thursday evening signed by the Executive members of Ward E, Badagry, and made available to newsmen by the ward chairman, Jamiu Boglo, the State Chairman was alleged to have reached a compromise with the Labour Party (LP) on the eve of the March 18 governorship election in exchange for financial reward and thereafter directed PDP members in the state to vote for the LP via a message from his Special Adviser on media.

The suspended state chairman was also accused of misappropriation of funds received from the national body of the party as remittance from payments for the purchase of forms by aspirants from the state. According to them, this violates section 58 (1) D of the party constitution.

He also failed to pay his annual party dues according to them.

“Aivodji did not pay his annual dues as enshrined by the party’s constitution in section 8 (9),” he said.

Similarly, a statement signed by the Executive members of Ward J1, Epe, and made available to journalists by the Ward Secretary, simply identified as Mr.Teslim, the decision to suspend the state Deputy Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the recently concluded governorship election.

Benedict was accused of making phone calls to PDP members in the state and directing them to vote for the Labour Party in the March 18 elections after receiving cash from the LP.

Both men were alleged to have also said the national leadership of the party through the suspended Iyorchia Ayu directed them to carry out anti-party activities.

“They, (Benedict and Aivodji) also indicted the suspended National Chairman of our party Senator Iyorchia Ayu by claiming they got the directive from him.

“This act is in breach of 58(1)F of the Constitution of PDP 2017 (As amended),” Teslim stated.