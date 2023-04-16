Soldiers Storm Rivers Community Over Killing Of Operative

Soldiers of the Nigeria Army on Sunday stormed Rundele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Naija News gathered that the soldiers laid seige to the community over the alleged murder of a soldier.

It was gathered that on Saturday soldiers had had an altercation with some alleged oil thieves in the area and that the bunkerers had killed one of the soldiers in the process.

According to Vanguard, fierce looking soldiers were on Sunday morning deployed to the community.

It was learnt that the fully armed soldiers have taken the community hostage and are allegedly destroying property.