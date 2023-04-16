Hakimi: Stefflon Weighs In On Divorce Scandal, Send Strong Message To Women

The British rapper and ex-girlfriend of singer, Burna Boy, Stefflon Don has weighed in on the divorce saga of PSG defender, Achraf Hakimi.

Naija News reported that news made the rounds on Friday that Hakimi had left his wife, Hiba Abouk, who in the process of the divorce demanded more than half of the PSG star’s belongings.

However, Hakimi’s wife was told by the court that her ‘Millionaire’ husband who receives €1 Million from PSG monthly owns nothing, saying all the footballer’s property is registered under his mother’s name.

Reacting via her social media pages, the 31-year-old singer gave her two cents on relationships, saying that no woman should feel entitled to half a man’s earnings.

“No woman should be entitled to half of a man’s earnings if she hasn’t struggled with and helped him get there,” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, the rapper said she loves a “man that can teach me more than I already know”.

Stefflon has been vocal about relationship matters via her social media handles in recent times.

In February, she advised young ladies not to allow any man to disrespect them over money.

“Young girls please stop idolizing the “it” girls they selling. For a “Lifestyle” they can’t maintain on their own & getting disrespected,” she wrote.

The British rapper has continued to enjoy fame since she released ‘Real Ting’, her debut mixtape, in 2016.

She became very popular in 2017 after the release of ‘Hurtin Me’, the hit single featuring French Montana.