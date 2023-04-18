Hakimi: A Man With Money Should Be A Plus – Nkechi Blessing Advises Women

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has weighed in on the trending divorce settlement of Paris Saint-Germain star, Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk.

Naija News understands that as the couple proceeded with their formal separation, the Moroccan international’s ex-wife discovered that she could not claim half of Hakimi’s fortune as his assets were all in his mother’s name.

During the divorce proceedings, Hiba Abouk requested a share of half of the Moroccan defender’s assets and money, but according to the French magazine, First Mag she will be unable to claim this as the Moroccan footballer does not possess the money.

Despite the fact that Hakimi is one of the highest paid footballers in Ligue 1, his entire fortune and estate is in his mother’s name, a decision he made many years ago.

Reacting, Nkechi Blessing advised women on the importance of having their own money.

Speaking in a post shared on her Instagram page, the thespian encouraged women to always work hard.

She said, “Why it’s important as a lady to work for your own money, a man with money will be a plus and not a must.

“Big shout out to all hardworking women out there, don’t stop grinding.”