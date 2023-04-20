Hakimi’s Mother Breaks Silence Over Son’s Transfer Of Wealth To Her

Saida Mouh, the mother of PSG defender, Achraf Hakimi, has broken the silence over reports of her son transferring all his assets to her.

Naija News reported that news made the rounds on Friday that Hakimi had left his wife, Hiba Abouk, who in the process of the divorce demanded more than half of the PSG star’s belongings.

However, Hakimi’s wife was told by the court that her ‘Millionaire’ husband who receives €1 Million from PSG monthly owns nothing, saying all the footballer’s property is registered under his mother’s name.

Reacting to this, Saida Mouh in an interview with Morocco World News said there was nothing wrong even if the news of her son transferring all his assets to her was true.

According to her, 24-year-old Hakimi took a step to protect himself adding he would not be able to get rid of his 36-year-old wife if he didn’t act in such a manner.

She said, “If he has taken any action to protect himself, I’m unaware of it.

“What’s the problem if the news is true? If my son does not do this, he will not be able to get rid of that woman [Hiba Abouk].”

Hakimi’s Ex-Wife, Hiba Abouk Breaks Silence On Divorce Drama

The ex-wife of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender, Achraf Hakimi, Hiba Abouk on Wednesday spoke on her divorce from the Moroccan footballer.

According to Abouk, she was calm despite the rape allegation levelled against Hakimi, adding that she needs time to digest the shock.

The PSG player was accused of rape in February which eventually led to divorce.