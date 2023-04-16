Hakimi: How Do You Marry A Teenager And Expect Him To Be Independent? – Mary Njoku

Popular Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has reacted to the divorce saga between Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, 24, and his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, 36.

Naija News understands that Hakimi had put all his assets in his mother’s name and during the divorce proceedings claim to have nothing in his name to give to Abouk.

Reacting, Njoku opined that the contracts putting Hakimi’s fortune in his mother’s name was probably signed while he was still a teenager.

She blamed Hakimi’s wife for getting involved with him while he was still a teenager and still dependent on his parents.

She wrote, “How do you marry a teenager and expect him to be independent of his parents? An African teenager.

“There is no sane African mum who will let go completely of her teenage child.”

In another post, Mary Njoku said a teenager is his mother’s son while a man is his wife’s husband.

She wrote, “Every successful teenage athlete, there is a mum, dad, guardian who believed in them more than they believe in themselves.

“A parent who put in everything. Money, time, prayers, emotional and psychological support, tears, scolding. Someone who sacrificed the most they had just to make sure their child stood out.”