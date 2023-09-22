‘This Is Pure Evil’ – Mary Njoku Slams Those Demanding DNA Test From Mohbad’s Wife

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has slammed critics questioning the paternity of the son of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that Omawunmi, the wife to Mohbad, has come under heavy backlash over the son’s complexion, with some people calling for a DNA test for the child.

In a post via Instagram on Friday, Mary described the call as pure evil and advised that people should not add to the widow’s misery.

The movie star added that if late Mohbad didn’t doubt the child’s paternity, the public should not think otherwise but should focus on getting justice for him.

She wrote: “Asking a mourning widow to submit her son for a DNA test is pure evil. Haba! She just lost a husband, lost a father to her child, lost her helper and protector of 10 years! Let her mourn in peace.

“If you can’t support her don’t add to her misery! Small money don enter for DNA tests. Just because she isn’t rich, if her husband didn’t doubt the paternity, who are we to think otherwise?

“Abeg make una no let the dead pare for una o. Don’t frustrate his family. Let’s focus on getting justice for Mohbad.”