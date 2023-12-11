‘My Husband Proposed To Me 4 Days After We Started Dating’ – Mary Njoku

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy-Njoku, has gone down memory lane about when her husband cum filmmaker, Jackson Njoku, proposed to her.

Naija News reports that the movie star, while celebrating her husband’s birthday via her Instagram page on Monday, revealed she fell in love with her husband due to his ambitious character.

According to Mary, her husband proposed to her four days after they started dating, and she was uncertain about her response, but Jackson assured her of working hard to make life better for them.

She wrote: “We fell in love. Started dating. And in 4 days, HE PROPOSED. ‘I am in love with you, Mary. And if we cross this month, we will be together forever’

I didn’t know how to respond. 4 days was too early to think of ‘forever’ I guess. But the guy get plans. ‘I was born to make the world’s silkiest moves’ He says. Funny, but believed him. He worked tirelessly and I never saw him fall asleep.

“Though those days were humbling sha. Mattress on the floor. Mosquito net on the wall, No clean running water, shared kitchen with 5 staff, na so person go tie towel go fetch water, staff go dey drag space with am. He had no car yet ( I had 2. So we used mine) But he talked big and worked ‘bigger’. I love AMBITIOUS.”