‘Still Don’t Know How I Escaped It’ – Mary Njoku Shares Near-Death Experience On New Year’s Eve

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has recounted how she narrowly escaped death on New Year’s Eve.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday, stating she escaped the death because it wasn’t her time.

The thespian said she could have been involved in a major accident a few hours into 2024, but the situation was miraculously averted.

She also expressed appreciation to God, vowing that in 2024, she would slow down and live every day as if it were going to be her last.

She wrote, “Few hours to 2024. I almost didn’t make it. What could have been a major accident averted.

“Still don’t know how I escaped it. But I did. It wasn’t my time. So, it almost doesn’t count.

“It’s 2024, and I am still here, thankful for Life. I will slow down and love life every day as if it were going to be my last. Cos one day, it will be. Just like 31st December, 2023.

“Life is too short to be anything but happy. Grateful.

“If it’s not time, it’s not your time! 2023 was not my time.”

Meanwhile, Mary Remmy-Njoku, recently spoke about how her husband cum filmmaker, Jackson Njoku, proposed to her.

The movie star, while celebrating her husband’s birthday via her Instagram page on Monday, revealed she fell in love with her husband due to his ambitious character.

Story continues below advertisement



According to Mary, her husband proposed to her four days after they started dating, and she was uncertain about her response, but Jackson assured her of working hard to make life better for them.