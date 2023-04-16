10th NASS: See APC Govs’ Zoning Formula Forwarded To Tinubu

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have recommended a zoning formula for offices in the 10th National Assembly.

The zoning formula would be forwarded to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu for consideration.

According to Premium Times, the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) recommended the zoning of the Senate President to either the South-east or the South-south.

The Governors called for the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to be zoned to either the North-west or the North-central.

They also proposed that the positions of Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip, and Deputy Chief Whip of both should be used as compensation for those that may be asked to step down from running for the four presiding officers’ positions.

Premium Times noted that the governors reached the decisions at a meeting held on 8 April.

The memo reads, “The President-Elect, Vice President-Elect, and the National Working Committee of the APC need to meet urgently with the PGF and APC Caucuses of the National Assembly under the auspices of National Caucus and NEC to debate and adopt a zoning formula for the leadership of the two Houses.

“The PGF met in plenary and proposes the following as the basis for consideration of the President-Elect and the Party:

“a. Senate President – South-East or South-South or North-Central

“b. Deputy Senate President – North-Central or North-West

“c. Speaker of the House – North-Central or North-West

“d. Deputy Speaker of the House – South-East or South-South

“Other principal officer positions may be offered by the Party to compensate those that may be required to withdraw from the races or step down include:

“a. Majority Leader

“b. Deputy Majority Leader

“c. Chief Whip, and

“d. Deputy Chief Whip

“Above for your consideration and expedited action please.”