Voting Disrupted In Rivers Polling Unit, INEC Officials ‘Flee’ With Result Sheet, BVAS, Others

Saturday’s supplementary polls were disrupted at Ward 4, Polling Unit 5 of Sogho in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the disruption followed a disagreement between the party agents of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to reports obtained by newsmen, the voting process was going on smoothly until the disagreement occurred.

However, in the heat of the disagreement, the ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) abruptly left the scene and took with them the result sheets, BVAS machines, ballot boxes, and ballot papers.

In their haste, they, however, left the voting cubicle behind.

One of the voters who was quoted in a report by Channels Television alleged that the votes were neither counted nor the result sheets signed before the INEC officials left.