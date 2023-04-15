Peter Obi: Omo-Agege Speaks On Working Against Tinubu

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has reacted to the accusation of working against the emergence of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cairo Ojuogboh, had alleged that Ovie Omo-Agege, worked for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Saturday, Ojuogboh alleged the Delta APC governorship candidate was involved in anti-party activities during the just-concluded elections.

According to him, Omo-Agege did not believe that the former Lagos State Governor would win the keenly-contested presidential election.

Ojuogboh also dismissed his purported suspension from the party by the Omo-Agege’s faction, stating that no one can send him away from the APC.

However, Omo-Agege, in a statement on Saturday issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, described Ojuogbo as an impetuous irritant.

Omo-Agege said Cairo Ojuogbo does not deserve a response to his recent claim that he worked for Peter Obi, in the last election.

He said: “Cairo Ojuogbo is an impetuous irritant, a sinking man who does not deserve a response from the Senate’s Deputy President”

Omo-Agege and Ojuogbo, have been at loggerheads since APC lost out in the March 18 Governorship election in Delta State.