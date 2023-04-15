‘He Worked For Peter Obi’ – Ojuogboh Accuses Omo-Agege Of Anti-Party Activities

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cairo Ojuogboh, has accused the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, of working for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),Peter Obi, in the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Saturday, Ojuogboh alleged that the Delta APC governorship candidate was involved in anti-party activities during the just-concluded elections.

According to the APC chieftain, Omo-Agege worked against the emergence of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and did not believe that the former Lagos State Governor would win the keenly-contested presidential election.

Ojuogboh also dismissed his purported suspension from the party by the Omo-Agege’s factio, stating that no can send him away from the APC.

He said, “Omo-Agege did anti-party, he never believed Tinubu will win the presidential election, look at all his postal it was Peter Obi. He never believed Tinubu would win the election; he never worked for his emergence.

“Look at the way he carried out his campaign in Delta State; he gathered small boys and used them. He said he was in politics to injure people, after which he goes around begging leaders.”