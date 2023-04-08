Omo-Agege Takes Action On Delta Governorship Election

The candidate of All Progressives Congress in the Delta governorship election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has filed a petition at the election tribunal challenging the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, as the winner of the exercise.

In a suit filed on Thursday in Asaba, the state capital, the Deputy Senate President joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, and Oborevwori, as defendants in the petition.

Omo-Agege asked the state election petitions tribunal to nullify the declaration of Oborevwori as the winner of the governorship election.

Confusion As APC NWC Rejects Omo-Agege’s Alleged Expulsion

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the alleged expulsion of Omo-Agege from the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, told Vanguard that the APC national does not recognize the factional executive of the party.

He stated that the factional executive was behind the purported expulsion of Omo-Agege from the APC in Delta state.

Recall that the Delta State APC had last week Monday expelled the Deputy President of the Senate from being a member of the APC for alleged anti-party activities and other unnamed offences.

The expulsion letter was signed by the Chairman, Ulebor Isaac, on behalf of the State Executive Committee of the Delta APC and Secretary, Inana Michael, and 23 others.