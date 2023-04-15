‘Broom’ Party Gave Us N3,000, Packs Of Pasta After Voting – Kebbi Electorates

Two female voters in Saturday’s supplementary elections in Kebbi State have claimed the ‘Broom’ Party gave them N3,000, two wrappers, and packs of pasta for voting for the party.

Naija News reports that the voters spoke in Hausa with Channels Television at the Baban Dutsi Model Primary School which has three polling units: Karyo, Umijin Nana, and Baban Dutsi.

The electorates also said the ‘Broom’ party also gave other voters the same items for voting for them in the election.

Recall that INEC had during the February 25 and March 18 elections declared some governorship, National Assembly, and state assemblies’ polls inconclusive and directed a rerun.

In Kebbi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 388,258 votes as against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s 342,980, leading the Returning Officer in the governorship election, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, to declare the election inconclusive.

He said violence, destruction of election materials, disruption of electoral proceedings, and over-voting played a role in the decision.

Thugs Allegedly Invade Imo PDP Assembly Candidate’s House

In another news, thugs have reportedly invaded the house of Modestus Osakwe, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Isu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Saturday, the Imo PDP Publicity Secretary, Collins Opuozor, claimed that the thugs were backed by suspected security officers.

Opuozor alleged that the whereabouts of the party’s candidate cannot be established, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) used armoured vehicles and security personnel to intimidate the opposition

The PDP spokesman also accused the APC of sponsoring thugs to snatch ballot boxes at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of the state.