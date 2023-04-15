Thugs Allegedly Invade Imo PDP Assembly Candidate’s House

Thugs have reportedly invaded the house of Modestus Osakwe, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Isu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Saturday, the Imo PDP Publicity Secretary, Collins Opuozor, claimed that the thugs were backed by suspected security officers.

Opuozor alleged that the whereabouts of the party’s candidate cannot be established, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) used armoured vehicles and security personnel to intimidate the opposition

The PDP spokesman also accused the APC of sponsoring thugs to snatch ballot boxes at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of the state.

He said: “The residence of our candidate for Isu State Constituency, Hon. Modestus Osakwe, has been surrounded and attacked by armed thugs aided by security operatives. The whereabouts of our candidate cannot be established.

“APC agents have armoured personnel carriers to cart away electoral materials and abduct INEC officials to cause mayhem against the people of Isu LGA. That is the level of barbarity going on as I speak to you.”