PDP Chairman In Imo Reacts To Emeka Ihedioha’s Exit

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Sir Chidi Dike, has expressed disappointment over the resignation of prominent member, former Governor Emeka Ihedioha from the party.

Naija News reports that the political landscape in Imo State experienced a significant shift as Emeka Ihedioha, former Governor and one-time Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, formally announced his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday.

Citing discrepancies between his personal beliefs and the party’s current trajectory, Ihedioha’s resignation marks a critical moment for the party.

However, reacting to this development, Dike, lamented that it was unfortunate that a leader of his calibre resigned from the party.

“It is unfortunate that a leader of his calibre resigned from the party, being one of the founding fathers and funders.”

He likened the situation to “a rotating fan,” implying the inevitable changes in political dynamics.

Despite the departure of such a key figure, Dike remained optimistic about the party’s resilience and future growth.

“Everyone has the right in life to make any decision at any time. Since he has decided to move, no problem, but I assure him that as he has resigned, more than 2,000 politicians will come into the party within the shortest possible time,” he stated.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the PDP Mbutu Ward in Mbaise Local Government Area, Ihedioha detailed his longstanding commitment and contributions to the party since 1998.

He expressed deep regret over recent developments within the PDP, stating, “Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs.

“Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is sadly no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules, or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

Ihedioha described his decision to resign as difficult but necessary, reaffirming his dedication to contributing towards the enhancement of democracy and governance in Nigeria.