APC’s Fawekun Wins Ekiti Assembly Seat

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ido/Osi Constituency 1 in Ogun State, Abiodun Fawekun, has been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the supplementary election held today.

The Commissioner for INEC in the state, Prof Ayobami Salami on Saturday said Fawekun polled 4,764 votes to defeat other candidates.

Salami in a statement released by the Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Ekiti state, Temitope Akanmu, declared the official result of the election.

He said the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muyiwa Fadahunsi polled 4,204 votes to emerge second while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Awoniyi polled 422 votes.

The REC commended all election stakeholders and people of Ekiti State for the peaceful conduct of this election.

Security agencies including police, army and civil defence personnel were on the ground to prevent violence during the supplementary election.

Salami had earlier called for peace among members of different political parties at the polling units.

He charged them to desist from activities that can disrupt the process for the second time.

The Chairman of Ido/Osi Local Government Lawrence Ogunsina described the election process as free, fair and credible.

Ogunsina said the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) functioned properly, adding that INEC staff were efficient in the discharge of their duties at the three polling units.

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Dare Ogundare also warned the that police would not condone any act of violence as he implored eligible voters “to go out en mass to exercise their franchise without any form of apprehension”.