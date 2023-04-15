Bagudu Speaks On 10th National Assembly Leadership Race

The Chairman of the Progressives Congress Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, has said members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 10th National Assembly will choose the right leaders for the legislature.

Bagudu said the lawmakers elected on the platform of the party are people with a wealth of experience which they will bring to bear in choosing the new leadership.

The Kebbi governor said the party believes that its elected members for the 10th National Assembly will act in the interest of the party and Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Bagudu stated these on Friday during a meeting of the Forum of State Chairmen of APC held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The PGF chairman added that the APC lawmakers will exercise their rights of choosing leaders in a way that will make Nigeria a better country and make our polity more stable.

He said: “We believe that our members in the 10th National Assembly are people with a wealth of experience which they will bring to bear in choosing the new leadership.

“Many of them, including the freshers, will be mindful of the party’s manifesto and the expectations of Nigerians from our party.

“They know the importance of working with other stakeholders within and outside the party. So, they will exercise their rights of choosing leaders in a way that will make Nigeria a better country and make our polity more stable.”

At least more than eight senators have indicated interest to become the next Senate President. They include Ahmd Lawan (Yobe North), Jibrin Barau (Kano Central), Sani Musa (Niger East), Orji Kalu (Abia North), and Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom North-West).

Others are Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Peter Ndubueze (Imo North), Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara West), and Ali Ndume (Borno South), amongst others.