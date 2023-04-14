‘You Can’t Use Sympathy To Upstage Legality’ – APC Speaks About David Lyon Candidacy In Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has spoken about it’s sympathy for the party’s governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, because of the loss of his mandate in 2020.

Naija News reports that this is as the party said despite it’s sympathy for Lyon, it can’t use sympathy to upstage legality and due process.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, said as the party prepares to hold it’s primary election in Bayelsa on Friday, it will be open for all aspirants to contest for sake of fairness and in adherence to the Electoral Act 2022.

It would be recalled that Lyon, who was the APC candidate in the 2019 Bayelsa State Governorship Election, was declared Governor-Elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) until February 2020, when the Supreme Court sacked the him, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo and affirmed Duoye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as Bayelsa governor and deputy governor respectively

Lyon’s election was nullified after his deputy was accused of submitting forged certificates to INEC.

It was however gathered that Lyon would be contesting in the primaries against former governor of the state and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Morka stated that “He (David Lyon) contested election and he won and the majority votes that he scored was never challenged or disputed.

“So, the fact that he was not inaugurated as governor was not because there was any question mark on his victory. He won the election free and clear but unfortunately some technical issues with the fellow who ran with him warranted some court order and deprived him of the fruit of that success.

“They spoke loud and clear and now that a time has come for that election, we’re hoping that as citizens, they’re free to go to the primaries, for those of them who are members of the party to support him if that is their preference still or support any of the other aspirants in the race.”

Speaking about the party’s primary election in Imo, Morka said even though Hope is the only aspirant, election will still hold in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022.

He said “Governor Hope Uzodimma is the sole aspirant for that position for our party in Imo. Even though he is the sole aspirant, the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 must be fulfilled, hence the conduct of the primary on Friday.”