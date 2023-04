What Will Happen After Tinubu Is Sworn-In As President Of Nigeria – Fani-Kayode Speaks

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has predicted that the tenure of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria would usher in good things for the country.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in a post via his Twitter handle on Friday said after the swearing-in of Tinubu on May 29, it will be time for bridge-building and healing across the country.

He added that Nigeria would take its rightful place among the comity of nations and reclaim its place as the giant of Africa.

The former Minister said it would be a refreshing time for the people of the country under the Tinubu administration and Nigeria would not bow to any pressure despite the many challenges that may surface.

He wrote: “After the swearing in of our President-elect, @officialABAT, it will be a time for healing our land, building bridges between our people, showing love to our adversaries, re-building our nation, establishing eternal peace with all men of goodwill and putting an end to the hostility and acrimony that exists between us all.

“The new dispensation will usher in a new and refreshing era in which our beautiful and great nation shall excel and go from strength to strength.

“Nigeria must and will play her expected role in the emerging new world order.

“She must and will take her rightful place in the comity of nations.

“She must and will rise and shine in her God-sent power and glory.

“She must and will become who and what the ancient oracles of the Living God have said she is: the Giant of Africa and the hope of the black man.

“We are Nigerians, sons and daughters of a great and powerful nation boasting of no less than 250 million God-loving and God-fearing people of different ethnic nationalities and religious faiths and bound together by destiny, faith and hope.

“Our diversity is our pride and joy and our faith in God is our strong defender and our shield and buckler.

“Our collective travails, trials and tribulations are the fiery furnace in which our unity has been forever forged.

“The labours and sacrifices of our heroes past shall never be forgotten or in vain.

“They toiled, struggled and suffered and established a great and noble foundation that we may have a better tomorrow.

“Our singular and sacred obligation and honorable duty before God is never to forget their sacrifices and to honor their memories by keeping hope alive and building on their great and noble legacy.

“Our history is clear, resounding and unblemished. It testifies of our resilience and strength as a people.

“We are no-ones slaves or poodles. We bow to no foreign entity or nation.

“We are Nigerians: the pride of Africa and the strength of the black man.

“Blessed and lifted by Almighty God our ancestry, culture, heritage and history of excellence, fortitude, resilience, strength, courage and civilisation stretches back for thousands of years.

“Forged into one nation in 1914 and freed from the shackles of colonialism in 1960, we are proud and fearless sons and daughters of the Green White Green.

“Wherever we go we excel, we prosper, we shine, we fly high and we take authority and dominion.

“No man born of woman shall enslave us or hold us down and no force on earth or in hell shall break our iron will, shatter our divine destiny or dismember our beautiful nation.

“We stand firm and strong and we hold the line. We keep the flag flying against all odds and despite our numerous challenges.

“We are unbeatable, irrepressible, unshakable and unbreakable!

“We are one nation, under one God!

“Glory to Nigeria!”