What Okonjo-Iweala Told Abia Governor-elect, Alex Otti Ahead Of Inauguration

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has urged the Abia state Governor-elect, Alex Otti, to run a clean and transparent governance that should be exemplary.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Finance gave the charge in a speech presented virtually at the inauguration of the 100-member 2023 Abia Transition Council held in Aba.

Okonjo-Iweala said Nigerians especially those from the South-East have lost faith in governance, hence, the incoming government should focus on disruptive strategies rather than traditional operational systems.

She also advised the governor-elect to think of how to make Abia function in line with the modern world and join the train into the future of humanity.

She said: “I told the governor-elect that everything we will do would depend on this governance.

“Nigerians, especially from that side of the South-East, have lost faith in governance.

“They no longer believe the government can provide anything for them.

“They provide for themselves boreholes, electricity, and every other thing for themselves.

“Although that is entrepreneurial, on the other hand, that is not how to run the place”

Okonjo-Iweala also urged Abia citizens abroad, who have the capacity to assist in recovering the state and upgrade development, to return and help out.

She expressed the hope that through Otti, there is a unique chance to set Abia on the right side of development and modernization through disruptive digital technology.