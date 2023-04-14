Uzodinma Wins APC Ticket For Imo Governorship Election

Governor Hope Uzodinma has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Imo State governorship election.

Naija News reports that the ruling party conducted its primary election at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the state capital, today ahead of November 11 governorship election.

After the poll, the chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee, Rear Admiral William Kayoda (retd) declared Uzodinma as the party’s standard flagbearer for the November poll.

According to Kayoda, Uzodimma polled 63,618 votes after the party adopted the direct primary mode of election.

In his speech, Uzodinma promised to redouble his efforts in tackling insecurity and delivering good governance to the people of the state if re-elected.

The Director of the Diaspora Directorate of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), Prince Ade Omole, has returned N2.4m back into the coffers of the council.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Omole said the fund was the balance of the initial N10m campaign fund disbursed to the diaspora team in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

He stated that his directorate also submitted an eight-page expenditure report showing a breakdown of the expenses incurred as well as a 22-page campaign report to the Deputy Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, Christopher Tarka.

Omole added that the documentation detailed their activities during the campaign season and in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

The APC chieftain, therefore, thanked the leadership of the PCC on behalf of the diaspora directorate for the opportunity to serve the ‘party and country.’

He said, “Importantly, the Diaspora Directorate received only N10million during the campaign phase. The sum was allocated for Diaspora Directorate members’ transportation but only N7.6 million was disbursed while the balance has been refunded accordingly.”

Reacting to the gesture, Tarka applauded Omole and his team for their forthright leadership, accountability, transparency, and contribution to Tinubu’s victory.

Tarka also disclosed that he was amazed by the action of the diaspora team because it was unusual to hear campaign directors of political parties returning the funds.

“Campaign sub-committees usually do not return the money but you have, again, blazed the trail. This directorate took Tinubuism and APC’s Action Plan to the world and donated several campaign souvenirs worth millions of naira from Nigerians across the globe,” he said.

He also recalled that while a number of campaign directorates kept complaining about inadequate funding (and rightly so), the diaspora team has been prudent with their expenses right from day one until the end of the campaign.