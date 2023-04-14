I’m Prepared To Submit Myself For Investigation – Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said he is willing to surrender himself to an investigation by the incoming Labour Party (LP) government.

Ikpeazu, a member of the aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) popularly known as G5 governors, said he has served the state well and has spent state resources prudently.

Speaking with the Vanguard on Thursday, Ikpeazu stated that he is leaving a very healthy state to the incoming administration, adding that he will be leaving over 50 million Dollars to do 500 roads with a 0.006% interest rate with a 10 years moratorium.

He said: “It is not a question of willingness; it is something that will happen, whether I am willing or not, it will happen. So, I am very willing. I have served well and I have also been prudent. I am prepared to submit myself to whatever queries may arise because of my stewardship.

“I am bequeathing a very healthy state to the incoming administration. I have said that I have a facility that will enable him to start off. It is a facility of over 50 million Dollars to do 500 roads with 0.006% interest rate with a 10 years moratorium. This means he won’t pay one Naira. How healthier can a state be?

“And I have done massive infrastructure renewal in Aba and most parts of the state. We did 750 school blocks with over 10,000 people employed. Abia is the most secure state. Security is working and infrastructure is upbeat.”

Speaking further, Ikpeazu said he does not have any regrets, saying that he is satisfied with his stewardship, relationship, and disposition.

He added: “No, I am satisfied with my stewardship, even in my relationship and disposition. I think I did what I needed to do in the circumstances.

“No two circumstances are the same but I don’t have any regrets. People are only dwelling on conjectures. If I am to rate my commissioners, am I going to rate them based on their political performance or on the job they are supposed to do? If I rate the job they are supposed to do, in the following weeks, every commissioner will bring up what he or she has done.

“All of us aren’t wired with equal capacity. So, I give allowance to those who are not capable of interpreting my vision of governance. I also give allowance to those who understand the vision but are slow.

“I also give allowance to those who come clueless. The challenge of leadership is not in conceptualizing projects, but in connecting the projects and funneling them towards an agenda that creates a better life for the people.”