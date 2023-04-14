How I Got Deported From Dubai – Bobrisky Opens Up

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has disclosed how he was deported from the United Arab Emirates during a visit to the Islamic country.

Naija News reports that Bobrisky recounted his experience during a recent podcast with media personality Toke Makinwa.

According to the male Barbie, he has been to Dubai countless times, however, he was sent back to Nigeria during his last trip due to the country’s Islamic laws which prohibit cross-dressing.

Bobrisky said he arrived in the country on a jumʿah day (Friday), adding the camera rejected his face before an immigration officer took him to his office for questioning.

He said, “The last time I went to Dubai, I was sent back to Nigeria. I have been to there so many times. But that one was their prayer, I think one of their special days. It happened to be on Friday, they go to the mosque. They are holy so extra on that day. When I got there, the camera did not accept my face. You know me na, I was on makeup, I want to brag first class, I want to talk ‘oh! guys, I’ve been to Dubai. Your mummy is in first class.

“So, I got to the Immigration where you are going to do everything. They saw my passport, they looked at my face. They said ‘face camera’. And I faced the camera. It rejected my face several times. They [Immigrantion officers] said ‘are you sure you’re the same person?’ And I said ‘yes’.

“The man looked at me, he said ‘Idris, you are a Muslim?’. I said ‘yes’. He looked at my passport. He was confused.

“So, we went to one of their private offices. And they said ‘are you trans or..’ I said ‘ well, I used to be a guy’. And they said ‘oh! on a normal day if it is not Friday’ they would have just allowed me in. But because it was Friday, jumʿah day, they said ‘no, they can’t allow me in.”