Gov Yahaya Bello Gives Update On APC’s Primary Election In Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has come out to give update on the ongoing governorship Primary elections of the the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This is as the governor applauded members of the party in the 239 wards of the state for coming out en mass to take part in the exercise.

Naija News gathered that Bello gave the commendation after casting his vote at his Agasa Ward in the Okene Local Government Area of the State where he addressed pressmen during the exercise.

The governor appreciated voters for their peaceful conduct, staying people could turn out to vote en mass because of the peaceful atmosphere created by his government.

He noted that they should vote for candidates who have the capacity to push the New Direction administration for continuity and sustainable development for the overall good of the State.

Bello also appreciated security agencies for a job well done, as he urged them to be civil in their dealing of matters arising.

The governor said “You can see the massive turnout of party members in this ward. These are financial members with an up-to-date financial commitment to our party in line with Article 9.3 (i) and (ii) of the APC Constitution.

“From the reports I received so far, the turnout is good all over the 239 wards in the 21 local government areas of the State.”

It was gathered that with the results coming in so far, Usman Ahmed Ododo, who is the governor’s preferred candidate and the immediate past Auditor-General for Local Government, is ahead.