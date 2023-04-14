Go Ahead And Ask INEC To Help You – Dino Melaye Knocks Those Questioning His Status

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign Council, Dino Melaye has berated those who are questioning God’s blessing on his life.

The Kogi West Senator told those unhappy with his status to sue God or seek the help of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tweeting, the PDP chieftain wrote: “God choose to bless me, sue him or ask INEC to help you.”

Dino’s statement is coming against the backdrop of a fall out with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Wike had stated that Dino lacked capacity to be the governor of Kogi State.

PDP Denies Suspending Dino

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as fake news the reports about the alleged suspension of an aspirant of the Kogi governorship polls, Dino Melaye.

Naija News reports that the Kogi State PDP has dismissed reports about the suspension of Melaye over an alleged incident of anti-party activities in the State.

The party in a statement signed by the State Secretary, Farouk Yahaya on Wednesday said the party at no time contemplated the suspension of the governorship aspirant.

Yahaya appealed to members of the party and the general public to disregard the “misleading information” noting that it is “fake news.”

The PDP also warned trouble and mischief makers who are bent on causing a crisis in the PDP to desist from such, adding that the party remains focused going into the primary election.