Its Fake News – PDP Denies Suspending Dino Melaye

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as fake news the reports about the alleged suspension of an aspirant of the Kogi governorship polls, Dino Melaye.

Naija News reports that the Kogi State PDP has dismissed reports about the suspension of Melaye over an alleged incident of anti-party activities in the State.

The party in a statement signed by the State Secretary, Farouk Yahaya on Wednesday said the party at no time contemplated the suspension of the governorship aspirant.

Yahaya appealed to members of the party and the general public to disregard the “misleading information” noting that it is “fake news.”

The PDP also warned trouble and mischief makers who are bent on causing a crisis in the PDP to desist from such, adding that the party remains focused going into the primary election.

Peter Obi/Atiku: Dino Melaye Makes Fresh Allegation Against Gov Wike

Kogi State governorship aspirant, Senator Dino Melaye, has made a fresh allegation against the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Melaye, who spoke on Arise Television programme on Wednesday (today), alleged that Wike was responsible for Peter Obi’s membership withdrawal from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, was in the PDP camp before he defected to the Labour Party (LP) in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

Obi contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the LP, going away with a chunk of supporters of the PDP. However, he was defeated at the poll.

Speaking at the interview, however, Melaye, who served as the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, alleged that the Rivers State Governor was also the cause of PDP’s defeat at the just concluded presidential poll.

Recall that Wike led a group of five aggrieved governors of the PDP, known as the G5, to campaign against Atiku during the last electioneering events.

Wike is also said to have vowed that he won’t support PDP in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship poll if the party fields Melaye as its candidate.

Reacting, the former Kogi West Senator said Wike has never supported PDP, adding that he supported Governor Yahaya Bello’s candidate against the party’s candidate in the Kogi Central senatorial election, Natasha Akpoti, in the just concluded National Assembly elections.

Melaye said, “Wike’s attitude and character cost the PDP the presidency. Peter Obi left our party because of Wike. Because Wike supported the Chris Uba side during the delegates’ Congress [in Anambra]. And that was why he [Obi] left the party.

Wike said today ‘if the party picks Dino Melaye as their flag bearer, I will not support PDP in Kogi State’. He has never supported PDP. When Natasha [Akpoti] ran this time around, he was supporting Yahaya Bello’s candidate against Natasha in the just concluded 2023 elections.”