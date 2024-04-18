Court Orders INEC To Publish Audited Election Expenses Of Political Parties, Others

A Federal High Court in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, granted an Order of Mandamus on Thursday, requiring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the 2021 and 2022 Audited Financial Statements.

In addition, the court mandated an Order of Mandamus to reveal the Audited 2023 election-related revenues and expenditures of all the registered political parties in Nigeria.

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice T.B. Adegoke, issued the order while delivering judgment in Suit FHC/AK/CS/72/2023 – Femi Emmanuel Emodamori v. INEC.

The court ruling stipulates that INEC must provide Femi Emmanuel Emodamori with certified true copies of the 2021 and 2022 Audited Financial Statements, along with the 2023 election-related incomes and expenses of all registered political parties in Nigeria, in either hard or soft copies, within 14 days from the judgment date.

According to Justice Adegoke, the decision complied with the stipulations outlined in Section 225(1)-(2) and Paragraph 15(d) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 89 (3), (4), (5), and (8) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Section 1(3) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

Emodamori, a lawyer, filed a lawsuit against INEC in September 2023 for failing to adhere to a 14-day ultimatum to release the 2021 and 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements and the Audited 2023 Election Expenses of all political parties.