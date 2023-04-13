We Need To Pray For Tinubu, There Is A Cover Up Somewhere – Atiku’s Camp Raises Alarm

A spokesman of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has called for prayers for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu

According to Bwala, Tinubu’s old photographs were being posted as new ones.

He argued that posting the old photographs of the president-elect suggests that there might be a cover-up regarding his whereabouts and state of health.

He lamented that members of the opposition do not show any concern about Tinubu’s health and whereabouts but are focused on the presidential election petition.

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “These unsolicited and unforced errors from Tinubu camp of releasing Tinubu’s old photos and videos suggesting recent events which have always been proved wrong suggest there may be a cover-up as to the whereabouts and state of health of Tinubu.

“What Tinubu needs from us as patriots are prayers and not the nonsense that the uncoordinated media minions around him continue to chunk out every now and then.

“Members of the opposition parties are not talking about his health or whereabouts but are focused on the election petition. But this focus-less media aids around him kept posting old photos and videos to suggest a recent event. Incompetence pro max.”