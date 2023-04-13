PHOTOS: Senator Orji Kalu Buries Late Wife In America

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has buried his late wife, Ifeoma Kalu in the United States amidst tears.

This comes after the former Governor of Abia State held an open casket viewing ceremony in the honour of his late wife on Wednesday, which was shortly followed by a service of songs.

Kalu shared photos of the burial on Facebook, noting that she was buried in the US on Thursday in accordance with her wish.

“Our late beloved former First Lady, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt- Late Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu (Nee Menakaya) was laid to rest today in the USA in accordance to her wish. She might have left this space called earth but she still lives in our hearts,” he wrote.

The Senate Chief Whip said in a Facebook post on April 3 that his wife passed on aged 61. He also shared a photo of his wife in her youthful days carrying their child.

Kalu, who is gunning to be the next Senate president, described his wife, who died in the United States, as a woman of virtues who was committed to the service of God and humanity.