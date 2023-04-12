Orji Kalu Holds Open Casket Viewing For Late Wife [Photos]

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, held an open casket viewing ceremony for his late wife, Ifeoma Kalu, at McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel, North Carolina, in the United States.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Abia State shared pictures from the open casket viewing via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Kalu, one of the aspirants for the Senate Presidency, was seen with his children and family members wearing black attires to mourn the demise of his wife at the age of 61.

He wrote, “ Ahead of tomorrow’s service of songs for my late ex-wife Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, we had an open casket viewing at McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel, North Carolina, USA. We will miss our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. She will be sorely missed by all.”

See the pictures from the event below: