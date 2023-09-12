Tribunal Affirms Orji Kalu‘s Election, Dismisses Ohuabunwa‘s Petition

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia has upheld the victory of Senator Orji Kalu representing Abia North Senatorial District in the February 25 election.

A three-man panel led by Justice Samson Paul-Gang in its unanimous ruling on Tuesday dismissed the petition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mao Ohuabunwa, and Labour Party’s Nnamdi Iro-Orji for lacking merit.

The court while upholding the victory of Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that his election complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The tribunal judges also faulted the arguments of both petitioners that the election did not hold in over 120 polling units mainly in Ohafia and Arochukwu Local Government Areas of the zone.

Iro-Orji and Ohuabunwa who came second and third respectively in separate suits had asked the court to overturn the election of the former Abia Governor as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, alleging irregularities.