Hardship: ‘Give Tinubu Three Or Two Years To Fix The Economy’ – Uzor Kalu Begs Nigerians

A former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu’s administration two or three years to fix the economy.

Naija News reports that Kalu made this known on Tuesday in Koli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during a courtesy visit to the Ebonyi Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

The former governor of Abia state said Nigerians should be patient with Tinubu, stressing he was working assiduously to reposition the country’s economy and restore its lost glory.

He said, “The APC government is cutting the cloth into pieces. Before you sew a cloth you will first cut it into pieces before you start sewing the cloth; so, Tinubu is busy cutting the cloth into pieces.

“So, give us another three years or two years; people are suffering we understand that, give us more two years for the cloth we want to sew to be sewn very well.”

Meanwhile, former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu will soon sign an executive order to discourage Nigerians from hoarding cash in their houses.

Making this disclosure during an interview with Arise TV, the former governor disclosed that the executive order will encourage Nigerians to bring out funds that they have stockpiled in their homes into the bank’s vault.

“During my discussion with President Bola Tinubu on Christmas Day, he disclosed to me that he is preparing a document to encourage Nigerians to bring out hidden funds that are currently out of the banking system and causing cash scarcity,” Osoba said.